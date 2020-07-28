July 29, 2020

Tony “Rex” Stout

Tony “Rex” Stout, 68, of Hiddenite, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Gordon Hospice House after an extended illness.

A Memorial Service will be conducted at a later date.

