Wanda Moretz Simmons, 71, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Catawba County on October 14, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Herbert Eugene and Elsie Icard Moretz.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Eddie Moretz.

Wanda was a member of Fellowship Advent Christian Church and she retired in 2012 as executive assistant to the president of Hickory Springs. She enjoyed traveling and being outdoors. In her 60’s, she participated in a Marine Corp Mud Run.

Wanda is survived by her sons, Mitchel Simmons of Raleigh, and Christopher Simmons and wife LeeAnn of Winston-Salem; her sisters, Angela Johnson and husband Steve of Bethlehem, and Emily Wallace and husband Dale of Greenwood, South Carolina; and a brother, Leslie Moretz and wife Lani of Youngsville.

Graveside service will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at Pisgah Cemetery with Pastor Dave Ross officiating.

