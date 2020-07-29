July 29, 2020

Alexander Early College holds first commencement

ALEXANDER EARLY COLLEGE HOLDS FIRST COMMENCEMENT – On Saturday, July 25, 2020, Alexander Early College held its first-ever graduation exercises at Alexander Central High School in Taylorsville. A total of 41 students made up the school’s inaugural graduating class. Above, AEC Principal Jason Evans presents a diploma to Class Valedictorian Mikayah Parsons during the conferring of degrees portion of the event. (See more details in the July 29 print issue of The Times, page 5B.)

