LEGAL NOTICES

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 20 CvD 228

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate

vs.

James L. Gant, Unknown Spouse of James L. Gant, Melody Gant Ingram, Unknown Spouse of Melody Gant Ingram, Brenda Gant Waters, Unknown Spouse of Brenda Gant Waters, John Gant, Unknown Spouse of John Gant, Judy Baker Hix, Unknown Spouse of Judy Baker Hix, Robert L. Baker, Jr., Unknown Spouse of Robert L. Baker, Jr., Martha Goble Dagenhart, Unknown Spouse of Martha Goble Dagenhart, Judy Goble Olshinski, Unknown Spouse of Judy Goble Olshinski, Brenda Goble Fox, Unknown Spouse of Brenda Goble Fox, Ann Goble Moore, a/k/a Moore, Anna Goble, Unknown Spouse of Ann Goble Moore, Steven W. Sigmon, Unknown Spouse of Steven W. Sigmon, JoAnn Sigmon Watters, Unknown Spouse of JoAnn Sigmon Watters, Ora Jane Bowman Walston, Unknown Spouse of Ora Jane Bowman Walston, Margaret Diane Bowman Smith, Unknown Spouse of Margaret Diane Bowman Smith

TO: James L. Gant, Unknown Spouse of James L. Gant, Melody Gant Ingram, Unknown Spouse of Melody Gant Ingram, Brenda Gant Waters, Unknown Spouse of Brenda Gant Waters, John Gant, Unknown Spouse of John Gant, Judy Baker Hix, Unknown Spouse of Judy Baker Hix, Robert L. Baker, Jr., Unknown Spouse of Robert L. Baker, Jr., Martha Goble Dagenhart, Unknown Spouse of Martha Goble Dagenhart, Judy Goble Olshinski, Unknown Spouse of Judy Goble Olshinski, Brenda Goble Fox, Unknown Spouse of Brenda Goble Fox, Ann Goble Moore, a/k/a Moore, Anna Goble, Unknown Spouse of Ann Goble Moore, Steven W. Sigmon, Unknown Spouse of Steven W. Sigmon, JoAnn Sigmon Watters, Unknown Spouse of JoAnn Sigmon Watters, Ora Jane Bowman Walston, Unknown Spouse of Ora Jane Bowman Walston, Margaret Diane Bowman Smith, Unknown Spouse of Margaret Diane Bowman Smith

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

BEGINNING at an iron stake in the edge of State Highway #1415, Henry P. Goble’s Southwest corner; thence with the Goble line North 06° 30’ East 330 feet to an iron stake in Ruben Barnes line; thence with the Barnes line North 85° 45’ West 110 feet to an iron stake in the Barnes line, J. C. Goble’s Northeast corner; thence with the Goble line South 06° 30’ West 330 feet to an iron stake at the edge of the road; thence with the edge of the road South 85° 45’ East 110 feet to the BEGINNING. See the deed recorded in Book 161, Page 135.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0008291, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: Jay Burke Road

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than September 8, 2020 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of July 21, 2020.

Hunter Frederick

Attorney for Plaintiff

600-A Centrepark Drive

Asheville, North Carolina 28805

(828) 252-8010

aug12c

NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

The undersigned, having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Stephen Douglas Walker, late of Alexander County, North Carolina;

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before October 29, 2020 or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 29th of July, 2020.

Virginia Ann Walker, Executrix

ESTATE OF STEPHEN DOUGLAS WALKER

275 Leeward Point Loop

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Susannah L. Brown, Attorney

ESTATE OF STEPHEN DOUGLAS WALKER

430 1st Ave. NW

Hickory, NC 28601

aug19c

Town of Taylorsville

Notice

The public should please take notice that the Town Commissioners of the Town of Taylorsville will POSTPONE any public hearings until September 1st, 2020, at 5:30 pm for the purpose of hearing citizen input regarding proposed changes to reduce the speed limits in Green Meadows sub-division and Helen’s Way & Cooksey Court streets due to COVID-19. The reception for retiring Chief of Police Dennis James and New Police Chief Doug Bowman will also be held in September due to COVID-19, according to Yolanda T. Prince, Town Clerk.

jul29c

NOTICE OF ALEXANDER COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS’ MEETING FOR AUGUST 3, 2020

Notice is hereby given that the Alexander County Board of Commissioners will hold their August 3, 2020 regularly scheduled meeting at the CVCC / Alexander Center, 345 Industrial Boulevard, Taylorsville, NC 28681 at 6:00 pm in Room 103. Due to mass gathering and social distancing requirements, the public is encouraged to tune in to B86 Apple City Broadcasting/ WACB 860 AM for a live broadcast. Commissioners’ Meetings are also available for public viewing on the following:

• Alexander County webpage – https://alexandercountync.gov/commissioners/

• Alexander County Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/alexandercounty/

• Government Channel – Spectrum Channel 192

• YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/alexandercountync

Members of the public may attend this meeting in person; however, in an effort to ensure the health and safety for everyone, we are limiting attendance to 25 on a first-come first-serve basis.

Citizens may submit comments for the Public Comment Period scheduled for August 3, 2020 to [email protected] by 4:00 pm on August 3rd to be read aloud during the meeting.

For more information, please contact Jamie Starnes, Clerk to the Board, at (828) 632-9332 between the hours of 8:00 am and 5:00 pm, Monday – Friday.

jul29c

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of MARY LOU WELLMAN, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms or corporations having claims against the Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before October 22, 2020, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms or corporations indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This 22nd day of July 2020.

William Wellman,

c/o/ Nicole Henderson, Law Offices of Nicole Henderson, PLLC

19109 West Catawba Ave. Suite 200,

Cornelius, NC 28031

executor

aug12-20p

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of CHALMA WATTS BARKER, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms or corporations having claims against the Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before October 22, 2020, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms or corporations indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This 22nd day of July 2020.

Latrice W. Parker

4270 Arrowhead Drive NE

Hickory, NC 28601

executor

aug12-20p

Public Notice

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

Rural Development

Ventura Solar, LLC: Notice of Availability of an Environmental Assessment

AGENCY: Rural Business-Cooperative Service (RBS), USDA

ACTION: Notice of Availability of an Environmental Assessment

SUMMARY: Notice is hereby given that RBS, as required by the National Environmental Policy Act, is issuing an environmental assessment (EA) in connection with possible impacts related to a project proposed by Ventura Solar, LLC. The proposal is for construction of a 5.0-megawatt (MW) ground-mounted solar photovoltaic facility (solar farm). Ventura Solar, LLC has submitted an application to RBS for funding of the proposal.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: Bill Tew, Business Program Specialist, USDA Rural Development, 2416 Tramway Rd., Sanford, North Carolina 27332, (919) 895-3647, [email protected]

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: Ventura Solar, LLC proposes to construct a 5.0 MW solar farm on a 76-acre site which contains agricultural land. Approximately 53 acres of the project site would be disturbed as a result of the construction activities associated with this project. The Proposed Project site is located at 174 County Home Road near Taylorsville, Alexander County, North Carolina. Under North Carolina’s Session Law 2007-397 (Senate Bill 3), electric power suppliers are required to meet a certain percentage of energy needs from renewable resources or energy efficiency. The power generated from the facility will be sold to the electric power supplier through a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA). The Proposed Project will interconnect to the electrical power supplier’s pre-existing electrical distribution system.

Castilaw Environmental Services, LLC (CES), an environmental consultant, prepared an environmental assessment for RBS that describes the project, assesses the proposed project’s environmental impacts, and summarizes as applicable any mitigation measures used to minimize environmental effects. RBS has conducted an independent evaluation of the environmental assessment and believes that it accurately assesses the impacts of the proposed project. No significant impacts are expected as a result of the construction of the project.

Questions and comments should be sent to RBS at the address provided. RBS will accept questions and comments on the environmental assessment for 14 days from the date of publication of this notice.

Any final action by RBS related to the proposed project will be subject to, and contingent upon, compliance with all relevant Federal environmental laws and regulations and completion of environmental review procedures as prescribed by 7 CFR Part 1970, Environmental Policies and Procedures.

A general location map of the proposal is shown below:



This 22nd day of July 2020.

jul29-20p

NOTICE OF JUVENILE PETITION

In the General Court of Justice

District Court Division

20 JA 08

State of North Carolina

Alexander County

In the Matter of: K.J., Minor Child

To: Kenneth McCombs, putative father and Orlando Castillo-Anariba, legal father of the minor child K.J., a female juvenile born 2-27-20 in Caldwell County, North Carolina, Respondent;

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a Juvenile Petition has been filed in Alexander County. You are directed to file an answer to said petition within forty (40) days after the date stated below. Upon your failure to answer or otherwise respond to this Notice, a hearing will be conducted in Alexander County District Court where the Court will conduct an Adjudicatory Hearing and, if appropriate, a Dispositional Hearing where the court will determine custodial issues affecting the minor child, among other things.

Provisional counsel will have been appointed to represent you and the appointment will be reviewed at the first date after service to determine if you are indigent and qualify for court appointed counsel.

Furthermore, notice of the date, time and place of the hearing on the Juvenile Petition will be mailed by the petitioner upon the filing of an answer or within 30 days of the date of service if no answer is filed.

This the 15th day of July, 2020.

Thomas R. Young

604 7th St. SW

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Tel: (828)632-1080

N.C. Bar No.: 22398

Attorney for Petitioner

Alexander County DSS

jul29-20c

CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of Ruby Childers McCurdy, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 8th day of October, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 1st day of July, 2020.

TAMRA McCURDY BALL

2660 Old Vashti Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

JACKIE DALE McCURDY

3038 Old Vashti Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

jul29-20p