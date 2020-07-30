Randy Mitchell Pharr, 63, of Stony Point, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at his residence after an extended illness.

He was born Saturday, December 22, 1956, in Iredell County, to Claude Mitchell Pharr of Stony Point and Ruby Adams Pharr Coleman of Stony Point.

Randy was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Pharr.

In addition to his parents, Randy is survived by his wife, Mitzi Warren Pharr of the home; two sons, Jonathan Baker of Hiddenite, and Logan Pharr and fiancée Aileen of the home; a daughter, Amber Wilson and husband Christopher of Mocksville; two brothers, Harry Pharr (Renae Teague), and Rusty Pharr and wife Hollie, both of Stony Point; a sister, Dana P. Loveland and husband Chris of Camden, New York; three step-sisters, Susan, Dineen, and Loris; a step-brother, Leon; two grandchildren, Julian Baker and Alohna Pharr; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The Memorial Service will be conducted at 3 p.m., Sunday, August 2, 2020 in the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Brian Douthit will officiate. Inurnment will follow with the family. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from 2- 3 p.m., at the funeral home.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.