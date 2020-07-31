ALEXANDER COUNTY COVID-19 UPDATE;

FREE COMMUNITY TESTING PLANNED AUG. 8 & 13 —

July 31, 2020, 3:30 pm: Alexander County has 26 people in quarantine with COVID-19, with a cumulative total of 261 confirmed cases. Two people are in the hospital. There have been two deaths associated with the virus. Of the 261 total cases, 231 people have recovered.

The Alexander County Health Department is conducting drive-thru testing events on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and other days if demand arises. If you need to be tested, contact the health department at 828-632-9704 to make an appointment.

In addition, two community testing events are scheduled for August 8 and August 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Freedom Baptist Church on Sulphur Springs Road in Hiddenite. The test is free, but an appointment is required by calling (704) 874-3316. These testing events are being held in conjunction with Kintegra Health and the North Carolina Community Health Association.

The Alexander County Board of Commissioners will meet in-person on Monday, August 3, at 6:00 p.m. at the CVCC Alexander Center for Education in room #103. Due to mass gathering and social distancing requirements, the public is encouraged to tune in WACB 860 AM or www.860wacb.com/listen for a live broadcast. Members of the public may attend this meeting in person; however, in an effort to ensure the health and safety for everyone, attendance is limited to 25 people on a first-come, first-served basis. A video recording of the meeting will be available the next day on YouTube at www.youtube.com/alexandercountync.