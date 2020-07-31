Mimi G’s Boutique ribbon cutting held July 31

An enthusiastic bunch gathered for the ribbon cutting on Friday, July 31, at the new home of Mimi G’s Boutique, located at 282 West Main Avenue in Taylorsville.

Owner Melinda Goforth noted the community has been wonderful, saying, “We are so thankful for everyone coming today to celebrate our new location on West Main Avenue. We love Alexander County. Our customer response has been great.”

Melinda’s husband, Chris, said they are enjoying a brisk business.

“Our loyal customers continue to support us and we have gained several new customers,” Chris stated.

Alexander County Commissioner Ronnie Reese was also in attendance to welcome the new business. “We appreciate your investment in Alexander County, and hope you have a successful

business for many years to come,” Reese said.

Not only is the Taylorsville store going strong, but Mimi G’s will open a location on King Street in Boone the week of August 3.

“We’re super excited about opening our new location in Boone as we continue to have Taylorsville as the hub of our business,” Chris added. “We also plan to open our warehouse in the adjacent building to our retail space in Taylorsville in the next few months, along with some complementary businesses.”

Mimi G’s Boutique began in April 2019. The shop is a unique southern-chic boutique specializing in women’s clothing and screen printed and customized t-shirt design. It offers women’s apparel for all ages and sizes, as well as jewelry, shoes, health and beauty accessories, and cloth face masks.

For more information, call Mimi G’s Boutique at 828-471-7077, visit www.mimigsboutique.com, find them on Facebook and Instagram, or stop in their store. Hours are Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., closed on Sunday and Monday.