Felix “Joe” Beaver, 72, of Taylorsville, passed away at his home on August 5, 2020 after a period of declining health.

Born to the late David Albert and Ruby Lee Marshall Beaver of Alexander County, Joe was an active member of Stony Point Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. Joe will be remembered as owner of Beaver Electric of Stony Point, where he served Alexander and the surrounding counties for 25 years. He was also a poultry farmer for 25 years. Joe was a classic car enthusiast, but most of all he loved his family.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his brother, Waitsel Beaver; sister, Wanda Brown; brother, Larry Beaver; sister, Theresa Roberts; an infant sister, Caroline Beaver; and a special aunt, Willie “Tots” Fincannon.

Those left to cherish the memories of Joe include his wife of 45 years, Patricia Ann Roten Beaver; two daughters, Carrie Ross (David) of Conover, and Melinda Watson ( Drew) of Durham; four sisters, Faye Ingram of Gastonia, Linda Rogers of Shelby, Margaret Childers of Vashti, and Brenda Lail of Hickory; two grandchildren, Mollie and James Ross; a special aunt and uncle, Wilma and Clenith Bentley; along with special cousins, nieces and nephews, friends, and neighbors. The Beaver Family wishes to extend a special “Thank You” to Joe’s caregivers, Lea Deal, and to all the amazing Hospice workers.

A Time of Remembrance of Joe’s Life will be held at Stony Point Baptist Church on Sunday, August 9, 2020, from 2:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., with the funeral service following at 3:00 p.m. A graveside service will follow in the Stony Point Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Rick Norman, Rev. Andrew Sharpe, and Rev. Mitch King will officiate.

The family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Stony Point Baptist Church @ 231 Ruritan Park Rd, Stony Point, NC 28678; and to Hospice & Home Care of Alexander County, Inc., 50 Lucy Echerd Ln, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

