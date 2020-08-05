LEGAL NOTICES

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

FILE NO: 20 CVS 229

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Tammy L. Gleisinger, Plaintiff, Vs. Syabol J. Bumgarner a/k/a Sybil J.) Bumgarner a/k/a Sibil J. Bumgarner and all assignees, heirs at law and devisees of) Syabol J. Bumgarner a/k/a Sybil J. Bumgarner a/k/a Sibil J. Bumgarner together with all of their creditors, lienholders) and any and all persons claiming by, through or) under Syabol J. Bumgarner, Deceased; Norma Bumgarner Frazier and all assignees, heirs at law and devisees of Norma Bumgarner Frazier together with all of their creditors, lienholders and any and all persons claiming by, through or under Norma Bumgarner Frazier, Deceased; James Edward Bumgarner (Heir); and Danita Frazier (Heir); and Lenita Frazier Treadway (Heir); and Kristie Frazier Brown (Heir); and Jack T. Frazier, Jr. (Heir); Pauline Herman and all assignees, heirs at law and devisees of Pauline Herman together with all of their creditors, lienholders and any and all persons claiming by, through or under Pauline Herman, Deceased; and Vernon Herman and all assignees, heirs at law and devisees of Vernon Herman together with all of their creditors, lienholders and any and all persons claiming by, through or under Vernon Herman, Deceased; and Jennie Lorene Childers Herman and all assignees, heirs at law and devisees of Jennie Lorene Childers Herman together with all of their creditors, lienholders and any and all persons claiming by through or under Jennie Lorene Childers Herman, Deceased; and Phillip Aubrey Keever; and Helen Keever; and Arthur Lee Herman and all assignees, heirs at law and devisees of Arthur Lee Herman together with all of their creditors, lienholders and any and all persons claiming by through and under Arthur Lee Herman, Deceased; and Sarah Herman and all assignees, heirs at law and devisees of Sarah Herman together with all of their creditors, lienholders and any and all persons claiming by through or under Sarah Herman, Deceased; and Cynthia Herman Holt (Heir); and Melissa Herman Bragg (Heir); and Foundation To Finishes, LLC; and Robert Lincoln Holloway, Jr.; and Angela Holloway Brehm; and Firstbank (Lienholder), Defendants.

To All Defendants: Syabol J. Bumgarner a/k/a Sybil J. Bumgarner a/k/a Sibil J. Bumgarner and all assignees, heirs at law and devisees of Syabol J. Bumgarner a/k/a Sybil J. Bumgarner a/k/a Sibil J. Bumgarner, Deceased; Norma Bumgarner Frazier and all assignees, heirs at law and devisees of Norma Bumgarner Frazier, Deceased; Pauline Herman and all assignees, heirs at law and devisees of Pauline Herman, Deceased; and Vernon Herman and all assignees, heirs at law and devisees of Vernon Herman, Deceased; and Jennie Lorene Childers Herman and all assignees, heirs at law and devisees of Jennie Lorene Childers Herman, Deceased; and Arthur Lee Herman and all assignees, heirs at law and devisees of Arthur Lee Herman, Deceased; and Sarah Herman and all assignees, heirs at law and devisees of Sarah Herman, Deceased; and Cynthia Herman Holt,

TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of relief being sought is as follows:

1. Declaratory Judgment pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 1-254 and Rule 57 of the North Carolina Rules of Civil Procedure;

2. Action to Quiet Title;

3. Reformation of the Herman Deed;

4. Reformation of the Life Estate Deed;

5. Reformation of the FTF Deed;

6. Reformation of the Holloway Deed;

7. Reformation of the Brehm Deed; and

8. Reformation of the Gleisinger Deed and Gleisinger Deed of Trust.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than September 15, 2020, said date being 40 days after August 5, 2020, the date of first publication of this Notice. Upon your failure to do so, the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought in the Complaint.

This the 30th day of July, 2020.

THE DEATON LAW FIRM, PLLC

By: Megan H. Gilbert

Attorney for the Plaintiff

Post Office Box 2459

Denver, NC 28037

Telephone: (704) 489-2491

State Bar No. 47792

aug19-20c

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Susan G. Owings, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy Attorney at Law, having qualified as the Executor of the Estate of Linda Mae Lowe, deceased, late of Otsego County, New York, notifies all persons, firms, and corporations having claims again the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of November 3, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please made immediate payment.

This the 5th day of August, 2020.

ELIZABETH KOZLOWSKI

c/o CARYN LEE BRZYKCY, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

aug26-20p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Ruth Richey Hall, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 5th day of November, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 29th day of July, 2020.

KAREN MARLENE HALL

495 Richey Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

aug26-20p

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 20 CvD 228

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate

vs.

James L. Gant, Unknown Spouse of James L. Gant, Melody Gant Ingram, Unknown Spouse of Melody Gant Ingram, Brenda Gant Waters, Unknown Spouse of Brenda Gant Waters, John Gant, Unknown Spouse of John Gant, Judy Baker Hix, Unknown Spouse of Judy Baker Hix, Robert L. Baker, Jr., Unknown Spouse of Robert L. Baker, Jr., Martha Goble Dagenhart, Unknown Spouse of Martha Goble Dagenhart, Judy Goble Olshinski, Unknown Spouse of Judy Goble Olshinski, Brenda Goble Fox, Unknown Spouse of Brenda Goble Fox, Ann Goble Moore, a/k/a Moore, Anna Goble, Unknown Spouse of Ann Goble Moore, Steven W. Sigmon, Unknown Spouse of Steven W. Sigmon, JoAnn Sigmon Watters, Unknown Spouse of JoAnn Sigmon Watters, Ora Jane Bowman Walston, Unknown Spouse of Ora Jane Bowman Walston, Margaret Diane Bowman Smith, Unknown Spouse of Margaret Diane Bowman Smith

TO: James L. Gant, Unknown Spouse of James L. Gant, Melody Gant Ingram, Unknown Spouse of Melody Gant Ingram, Brenda Gant Waters, Unknown Spouse of Brenda Gant Waters, John Gant, Unknown Spouse of John Gant, Judy Baker Hix, Unknown Spouse of Judy Baker Hix, Robert L. Baker, Jr., Unknown Spouse of Robert L. Baker, Jr., Martha Goble Dagenhart, Unknown Spouse of Martha Goble Dagenhart, Judy Goble Olshinski, Unknown Spouse of Judy Goble Olshinski, Brenda Goble Fox, Unknown Spouse of Brenda Goble Fox, Ann Goble Moore, a/k/a Moore, Anna Goble, Unknown Spouse of Ann Goble Moore, Steven W. Sigmon, Unknown Spouse of Steven W. Sigmon, JoAnn Sigmon Watters, Unknown Spouse of JoAnn Sigmon Watters, Ora Jane Bowman Walston, Unknown Spouse of Ora Jane Bowman Walston, Margaret Diane Bowman Smith, Unknown Spouse of Margaret Diane Bowman Smith

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

BEGINNING at an iron stake in the edge of State Highway #1415, Henry P. Goble’s Southwest corner; thence with the Goble line North 06° 30’ East 330 feet to an iron stake in Ruben Barnes line; thence with the Barnes line North 85° 45’ West 110 feet to an iron stake in the Barnes line, J. C. Goble’s Northeast corner; thence with the Goble line South 06° 30’ West 330 feet to an iron stake at the edge of the road; thence with the edge of the road South 85° 45’ East 110 feet to the BEGINNING. See the deed recorded in Book 161, Page 135.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0008291, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: Jay Burke Road

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than September 8, 2020 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of July 21, 2020.

Hunter Frederick

Attorney for Plaintiff

600-A Centrepark Drive

Asheville, North Carolina 28805

(828) 252-8010

aug12c

************

NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

The undersigned, having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Stephen Douglas Walker, late of Alexander County, North Carolina;

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before October 29, 2020 or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 29th of July, 2020.

Virginia Ann Walker, Executrix

ESTATE OF STEPHEN DOUGLAS WALKER

275 Leeward Point Loop

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Susannah L. Brown, Attorney

ESTATE OF STEPHEN DOUGLAS WALKER

430 1st Ave. NW

Hickory, NC 28601

aug19c

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of MARY LOU WELLMAN, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms or corporations having claims against the Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before October 22, 2020, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms or corporations indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This 22nd day of July 2020.

William Wellman,

c/o/ Nicole Henderson, Law Offices of Nicole Henderson, PLLC

19109 West Catawba Ave. Suite 200,

Cornelius, NC 28031

executor

aug12-20p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of CHALMA WATTS BARKER, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms or corporations having claims against the Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before October 22, 2020, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms or corporations indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This 22nd day of July 2020.

Latrice W. Parker

4270 Arrowhead Drive NE

Hickory, NC 28601

executor

aug12-20p