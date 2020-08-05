Taylorsville Town Council mulls Firewise, inks coin laundry agreement

By TOSHA BROWN

The Taylorsville Town Council met for their regular scheduled meeting on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Town Hall. Mayor George Holleman opened the meeting with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance. Commissioner Kim Brown was not present at the meeting.

Carolina Land and Lakes representative Christina Newhouse gave a Power Point presentation to the board about the NC Firewise Program. Firewise is a voluntary program that provides a framework to help neighbors get organized, find direction, and take action to increase the ignition resistance of their homes and community.

Readers can find more information on Carolina Land and Lakes and the Firewise program online.

Local resident Charles Coxon also asked questions about the time line of the new park project in town, to which Mayor George Holleman noted the project is a County project and not handled by the Town. Coxon also noted he had noticed several of the grey trash cans being full throughout town. Public Works Director David Robinette noted during his update that those were to be maintained by Republic Services but that the Town staff have been known to step in and empty those at times when Republic Services could not.

A short form contract for service agreement between the Town of Taylorsville and Happy Ours Laundry LLC was approved by the board. Happy Ours Laundry is owned by Tommy and Dana Baldwin of the Bethlehem Community.

Town Manager David Odom announced the successful completion of the Linney’s Mountain Water Project.

Several Amendments to the General and Enterprise Fund were approved at the meeting. The amendments were made for the final closeout budget for year ending 2020.

Taylorsville Police Chief Douglas Bowman gave an update to the board, noting 919 calls were answered in July. Chief Bowman also showed a photo of an emergency incident that happened at the Goodwill in Taylorsville where a woman needed lifesaving measures. In the photo, Officer Mike Millsaps had taken a knee to pray for the individual.

Public Works Director David Robinette gave an update to the board. Robinette spoke about the yearly compliance inspection that recently took place at the Waste Water Treatment Plant.

Town Manager David Odom spoke about the loss of help from the inmate program and how the Town Council and staff have stepped up to keep everything running smoothly, especially with the increase of tasks to be done.

Odom also spoke regarding the Executive Order implemented by Governor Roy Cooper regarding water payments. Odom noted, “Since the Executive Order has been in effect, 8.5% of water customers have not paid their water bills. According to the mandate, water can now be cut off at anytime due to nonpayment. However, we are going to stick with our regular schedule of sending out notices stating the bill is delinquent and we will begin service cut-offs on August 16, 2020, for nonpayment. In essence, what the Executive Order did was give a 90 day reprieve and no water services were cut off due to non-payment during that time.”

Commissioner Jack Simms requested a work session to be scheduled to discuss the hospital project. Simms also requested that a discussion about how the Town can show support for the Police Department be added to the September meeting agenda.

The next meeting of the Town of Taylorsville Board of Commissioners will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. at Town Hall.