Evelyn Brown Hoke, 85, of Stony Point, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Gordon Hospice House.

She was born on August 28, 1934, the daughter of the late Sanford and Pearl Moore Brown. Evelyn was a member at White Plains Baptist Church and loved the Lord. She lived her life with the purpose of being the example of a virtuous woman. Evelyn was a great mother and mother-in-law. She also enjoyed working in the flower garden and feeding the hummingbirds.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Ernie Lee Hoke; grandchild, Jessie Hoke; brothers, Oliver, Fred, Howard and George Brown; and sisters, Louise Call, Ella Elledge, and Mary Ingram.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Lorene Norton and husband Mack of Stony Point, Vickie Williamson and husband Terry of Taylorsville, Ernie Hoke and wife Regina of Statesville, Joey Hoke of Stony Point, Clint Hoke of Hiddenite, Loretta Deal and husband Daryl of Hiddenite, and Tina Tester and husband David of Taylorsville; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; along with a number of nieces and nephews.

The visitation for Mrs. Evelyn will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., at White Plains Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Tony Daniels officiating. Burial will follow at Stony Point Tabernacle Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to Gordon Hospice House at 2341 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.

We ask that you follow the regulations for Covid-19 with social distancing and wearing a face mask during the services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

