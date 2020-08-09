James M. Munday, 38, of Can Car Lane, Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

James was born September 6, 1981, in Welch, West Virginia, the son of James Ray Munday and Sherry Ann Workman Walker. He was a frame builder and was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his parents, those left to cherish and honor his memory include his uncle, Billy Munday and wife Sherry of Hiddenite; his aunt, Mavis Carson; and cousins, Dustin, Cody, Chris, Adam, Adrain, and Amanda.

The funeral service will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie-in-state from 4-6 p.m. prior to the service.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

