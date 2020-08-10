Frances Napier Miller, 74, of Taylorsville, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at her home.

Frances was born May 9, 1946, in Columbia, South Carolina, the daughter of the late William T. Napier and Florence Enoree Young Napier.

She had worked for the Georgia Department of Corrections as an accountant.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Napier.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her son, William Miller and wife Verena of Taylorsville; and grandchildren, Isabel Miller and Samuel Miller, both of Taylorsville.

A graveside service will be held at a later date in Salley, South Carolina.

Memorials may be made to: Iredell County Hospice and Palliative Care, 2347 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625; or the American Cancer Society, Local Chapter, c/o Kendra Dyson, 57 Kendra Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

