Norine E. Sipe, 99, of Taylorsville, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Frye Regional Medical Center.

Norine was born April 26, 1921, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Cicero Sipe and Mary Jane Fox Sipe.

She was a homemaker and was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church. She loved to make baby quilts, gardening, and canning.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Grayden Eugene Sipe; a great-grandchild, Natalie Murphy; two brothers; and two sisters.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include a son, Kermit Sipe and wife Felomina of Taylorsville; grandchildren, Roger Sipe of Taylorsville, and Daniel Sipe of Florida; great-grandchildren, Destiny Sipe Harrington and husband Parks, Kayla Sipe, Roger Eugene Sipe, Chuck Eugene Sipe, and Natasha Sorrell; great-great-grandchildren, Jackson Harrington, Shelby Sorrell, Taylor Sorrell, Heather Starnes, and Owen Starnes; nephews, Mr. & Mrs. Jimmy Sipe of Conover, and Lewis Robinson of Hickory; and a number of other nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, August 13, 2020 at St. Luke Lutheran Church. Pastor Andrew Weisner will officiate.

No formal visitation will be held but the body will lie-in-state from Noon until 5 p.m., Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Adams Funeral Home.

The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of Valley Nursing Home for the care they had given Norine.

Memorials may be made to: St. Luke Lutheran Church Adult Sunday School Class, c/o St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1364 Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

