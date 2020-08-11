| logout
Cranford Allen Bumgarner
Cranford Allen Bumgarner, 96, of Taylorsville, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Frye Regional Medical Center.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete.
Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Bumgarner Family.
