David Plumer Richey, 78, of Statesville, passed away at Gordon’s Hospice House on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

He was the son of the late Plumer and Ida Veola Yount Ritchie. During his working career, David worked in the lumber industry.

No funeral arrangements have been made at this time but will be announced by Alexander Funeral Service when finalized.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.