HELP WANTED

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

PART-TIME minister of music needed for Antioch Baptist Church, 580 Antioch Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681. Send resumes to [email protected]

PART-TIME housekeeper wanted in Bethlehem. Call 828-598-0017.

IN SEARCH OF Experienced Painter with good transportation. Willing to work a 40 hour week. Contact Dale at 828-320-5677.