Patsy Mitchell Suddreth, 69, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Sherrills Ford Hospice House.

Patsy was born October 7, 1950, in Iredell County, the daughter of the late Jim Mitchell and Cecil Fincannon Mitchell.

She was a seamstress for Carolina Glove Mill for almost 50 years. She was always very punctual. She was a member of Dover Baptist Church but attended Mt. Ridge Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, and always had a genuine desire to help other people. She was a loving person and loved her furry friend, Samson.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Jimmy Suddreth and Edward Suddreth; and four siblings, Jimmy Mitchell, R.C. Mitchell, Kimmy Mitchell, and Rita Bolick.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her husband for almost 54 years, Eddie E. Suddreth; her siblings, Harold Mitchell, Gladys Icenhour, Doris Holtzclaw, Johnny Mitchell, Donna Stout, Rose Brown, and Dianne Barnes; special niece, Mary Reavis; and special friend, Cynthia Sanders.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, August 17, 2020 at Mt. Ridge Baptist Church. Rev. Mark Adams will officiate. No formal visitation, but the body will lie-in-state from 2-5 p.m., Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel.

Memorials may be made to: Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Suddreth Family.