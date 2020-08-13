Sam Dewitt Lail, 85, of Taylorsville, passed away on August 13, 2020 at Carolina Caring in Newton.

Mr. Lail’s body will lie-in-state at Alexander Funeral Service on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. A private family graveside service will be conducted on Friday, August 21, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., in the Dudley Shoals Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Gordan West and Rev. Don Ingle will officiate.

Sam was the son of the late Dexter D. and Mary Coodie Benfield Lail in Alexander County. Sam served our country in the United States Army, was a member of Dudley Shoals Baptist Church, a thirty-second degree Free Mason, enjoyed working in his yard, gardening, and was well known for growing roses.

In addition to his parents, Sam was preceded in death by his brother, Clifford Lail.

Those left to cherish the memories of Sam include his wife of 62 years, Shirley Ann Hefner Lail; son, Sam Lail, Jr. and wife Shirley of Huntsville, Alabama; daughter, Sonya Lail of Frisco, Texas; two grandchildren, Skylar Lail and Sara Hudson, both of Huntsville, Alabama; brothers, Harold Lail of Claremont, and David Lail of Taylorsville; sisters, Ann Lail of Taylorsville, Helen Terry of Conover, and Mary Sayles of Taylorsville; along with a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.