Garnette Ern Kelley, 69, of Durham, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Valley Nursing Center in Taylorsville.

Garnette was born October 9, 1950. She had worked as a dog groomer.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her daughter, Mariah Quinn Crowder-Ern of Creedmoor; and her son, Stan Munro.

No formal services are planned.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.