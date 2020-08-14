Nell Lorene Wallace, 89, went home to meet her Lord on August 14, 2020 after a period of declining health.

A private family graveside service for Lorene will be conducted at Linneys Grove Baptist Church Cemetery on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Jamie Steele and Rev. Tony Daniels will officiate.

Pallbearers will be: Gary Millsaps, Michael Arms, Greg Millsaps, Casey Arms, Cody Arms, Gannon Millsaps, and Jeremy Guyer.

Lorene was the daughter of Burgess Clark and Clara Nell Campbell Millsaps of Alexander County. She was a member of East Taylorsville Baptist Church, and had a love of playing the piano for over 60 years. Lorene ran a country store in Vasti by her husband’s side. She loved flowers, gardening, and shopping.

In addition to her parents, Lorene was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, J.C. “Jake” Wallace; a brother, Jennis Millsaps; and a sister, Emogene Barnette.

Those left to cherish the memories of Lorene include her two daughters, Wanda Wallace Millsaps (Gary), and Sandra Wallace Arms (Michael); three brothers, Bobby Millsaps (Lois), Larry Millsaps (Joy), and Billy Millsaps (Cozette); a sister-in-law, Louis Millsaps; four grandchildren, Greg Millsaps (Krista), Amy Guyer (Jeremy), Casey Arms (Brittany), and Cody Arms; four great-grandchildren, Gannon Millsaps, Avery Guyer, Gracee Millsaps, and Eli Arms; along with a number of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Alzheimer’s Association @ PO Box 2565, Hickory, NC 28603.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

