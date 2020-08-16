Amber Yvette Morrison, 52, of Taylorsville, passed away at her residence on August 16, 2020.

A Time of Remembrance is scheduled for Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Rocky Face Baptist Church, from 3:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m., with the funeral service following at 3:30 p.m. Interment will be in the Rocky Face Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Mark Dula and Rev. Ryan Hodges will officiate.

Amber was a member of Rocky Face Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, riding motorcycles, kayaking, animals, anything outdoors, but most of all she loved her grandchildren.

Amber was preceded in death by her niece, Brittany Morrison.

Those left to celebrate and cherish the memories of Amber include her parents, Kelly Charles and Gloria “Dianne” Loudermilt Morrison; daughter, Rebecca Mandell and husband Sean; son, Trey Price; daughter, Lindsey Price; brother, Jeff Morrison; sister, Paula McCorkle and husband Denny; sister, Amy Barr and husband Greg; and grandchildren, Rylee Fox, Crew Price, Creed Price, and Tess Mandell.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Finding Hope Ministries @ 135 Merrill And Maye Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.