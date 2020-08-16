Geneva Ann Carico Burgess, 89, was born Valentines Day, 1931, in Grayson County, Virginia. She passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Valley Nursing Home following a short, severe illness. She was the daughter of the late Earnest Kyle Carico and Ramie Brewer Carico.

She was raised around the Freeze, Virginia area and graduated high school in 1949. She worked at the Dupont Plant, in Martinsville, Virginia, after high school, and moved to Hickory with her son, Mark Davis, in 1957. She worked at Hickory Chair Company, in Hickory, for several years as an upholsterer.

She met her true love, Ralph Everette “Puff” Burgess in 1964. They were married in 1965 and she moved to Taylorsville with her son, Mark, in 1965. She loved raising horses and showing them and was one of the world’s biggest dog lovers for her Chihuahuas and German Shepherds.

She was a loyal and trusted friend to many and helped many of her friends and her mother-in-law, Clara Burgess, through their health issues. She was particularly proud of her grandchildren, Nicole Davis McNamara and Taylor Alexander Davis.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph “Puff” Burgess; her older sister, Louise Limerick; her younger sister, Patricia Settlemyre; and her younger brother, Robert Carico.

She is survived by her son, Mark Davis, and daughter-in-law, Debbie; her two grandchildren, Nicole Davis McNamara and Taylor Davis; her sister-in-law, Grace Carico-Coleman; four nieces, Angelique, Charlene, Erin and Sarah, who she absolutely adored.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, August 23, 2020 in the Adams Funeral Home Chapel.

