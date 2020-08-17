Hazel Juanita Kiziah, 83, of Taylorsville, passed away at Carolina Caring in Newton on August 17, 2020.

A graveside service for Hazel will be conducted at St. Matthew’s Cemetery, 4648 Grace Chapel Road, Granite Falls, NC 28630 on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Jeff Brown and Chaplain Sandi Hood will officiate.

Hazel was the daughter of Henry Ambrose and Erie Ellar Hastings Willis of Caldwell County. She was a member of Springs Road Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish the memories of Hazel include her daughter, Marsha Lynn Martinez; two sisters, Ola Deal and Shirley Hudson; a brother, George Willis; step-daughter, Sabrina Williams; and three step-sons, Rex Kiziah, Todd Kiziah, and Bob Kiziah.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Carolina Caring @ 3975 Robinson Rd, Newton, NC 28658.

