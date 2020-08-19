LEGAL NOTICES

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Kathryn Gay Stout, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of November, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 5th day of August, 2020.

Janet Scarbro Scott

1068 Linneys Mtn. Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

sept9-20p

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Barbara J. Stocks, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of November, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of August, 2020.

Karen Westbrook

412 Warren Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

sept9-20p

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Corinne Gougeon, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of Patricia Ann Bak, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 17th day of November, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 12th day of August, 2020.

Corinne Gougeon

c/o CARYN LEE BRZYKCY, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681

(828) 632-4264

administrator

sept9-20p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

The undersigned, having qualified as Executor of the ESTATE OF CAROLYN S. JAMES late of Alexander County, North Carolina.

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before November 19, 2020, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 19th day of August, 2020.

Mark D. James, Executor

ESTATE OF CAROLYN S. JAMES

2112 Ballard Place

Chattanooga, TN 37421

Jordan L. Faulkner, Attorney

YOUNG, MORPHIS, BACH & TAYLOR, LLP

Post Office Drawer 2428

Hickory, NC 28603

Phone: (828) 322-4663

executor

sept9-20c

NOTICE OF SALE

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 19 CvD 496

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

ALEXANDER COUNTY,

A Body Politic and Corporate, Plaintiff

-vs-

UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF CATHERINE J. DANIELS, SCOTT FOSTER, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF SCOTT FOSTER, TERRI FOSTER, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF TERRI FOSTER, NORTH CAROLINA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, Lienholder, WILMA JEAN J. PRICE, a/k/a JEAN J. PRICE, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF WILMA JEAN J. PRICE, Defendants

Under and by virtue of an order of the District Court of Alexander County, North Carolina, made and entered in the action entitled ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate Plaintiff vs. UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF CATHERINE J. DANIELS, SCOTT FOSTER, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF SCOTT FOSTER, TERRI FOSTER, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF TERRI FOSTER, NORTH CAROLINA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, Lienholder, WILMA JEAN J. PRICE, a/k/a JEAN J. PRICE, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF WILMA JEAN J. PRICE, Defendants, the undersigned commissioner will on August 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM offer for sale and sell for cash, to the last and highest bidder at public auction, at the courthouse door in Alexander County, North Carolina in Taylorsville, the following described property lying in Alexander County, North Carolina and more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING on an existing bolt located in the center of the intersection of Jay Burke Road (State Road No. 1415) and Pressley Court (State Road No. 1572); thence continuing with Pressley Court the following eight calls and distances: (1) North 15030’21” West 146.18 feet to an iron; (2) North 0012’44” East 38.75 feet to an iron; (3) North 8046’10” East 52.00 feet to an iron; (4) North 11027’38” East 67.00 feet to an iron; (5) North 13037’15” East 82.00 feet to an iron; (6) North 13049’42” East 87.00 feet to an iron; (7) North 9037’23” East 70.00 feet to an iron and (8) North 1020’40” West 60.00 feet to an iron, Wayne C. Wike’s corner; thence with Wike’s line, North 79055’18” East 74.09 feet to an iron and South 50046’21” East 169.36 feet to a bolt located in the center of Jay Burke Road; thence South 30036’47” West passing through an iron at 197.33 feet, a total distance of 328.07 feet to a railroad spike in the center of Jay Burke Road; thence South 20025’41” West 200.00 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 1.662 acres, more or less.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0006664, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 1343 Rocky Face Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681

The sale will be made subject to all existing easements and restrictions, any superior liens, all outstanding city and county taxes, all local improvement assessments against the above-described property not included in the judgment in the above-entitled cause, any prior lien in favor of the State of North Carolina, any right of redemption of the United States and any rights of any persons in possession. A deposit of the greater of $750.00 or five (5) percent of the successful bid will be required at the time of sale unless the highest bid is by a taxing unit; then a deposit shall not be required.

Upon delivery of the deed, the winning bidder shall be required to pay the costs of recordation of the deed, including deed stamp taxes due to the Register of Deeds.

This the 13 day of July, 2020.

Richard J. Kania

Commissioner

600-A Centrepark Drive

Asheville, North Carolina 28805

(828) 252-8010

TAX VALUE: $26,484.00

aug19-20c

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Flake Herman Clanton, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 12th day of November, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 10th day of August, 2020.

DAVID F. LAMBERT

252 Tobacco Farm Ln.

Statesville, NC 28625

executor

sept2-20p

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Brenda Harrington Kanipe, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 12th day of November, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 10th day of August, 2020.

KENNETH DOYLE KANIPE, JR.

65 Kings Drive

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

sept2-20p

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Charles Leon Moose, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 12th day of November, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 10th day of August, 2020.

CHARLES DUSTIN MOOSE

360 Fox Valley Court

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

sept2-20p

CO-EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Wanda Simmons, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 12th day of November, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 11th day of August, 2020.

MITCHEL SIMMONS

3816 Chokecherry Ln.

Raleigh, NC 27616

CHRISTOPHER SIMMONS

128 Wyatt Dr.

Advance, NC 27006

co-executor

sept2-20p

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

FILE NO: 20 CVS 229

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Tammy L. Gleisinger, Plaintiff, Vs. Syabol J. Bumgarner a/k/a Sybil J.) Bumgarner a/k/a Sibil J. Bumgarner and all assignees, heirs at law and devisees of) Syabol J. Bumgarner a/k/a Sybil J. Bumgarner a/k/a Sibil J. Bumgarner together with all of their creditors, lienholders) and any and all persons claiming by, through or) under Syabol J. Bumgarner, Deceased; Norma Bumgarner Frazier and all assignees, heirs at law and devisees of Norma Bumgarner Frazier together with all of their creditors, lienholders and any and all persons claiming by, through or under Norma Bumgarner Frazier, Deceased; James Edward Bumgarner (Heir); and Danita Frazier (Heir); and Lenita Frazier Treadway (Heir); and Kristie Frazier Brown (Heir); and Jack T. Frazier, Jr. (Heir); Pauline Herman and all assignees, heirs at law and devisees of Pauline Herman together with all of their creditors, lienholders and any and all persons claiming by, through or under Pauline Herman, Deceased; and Vernon Herman and all assignees, heirs at law and devisees of Vernon Herman together with all of their creditors, lienholders and any and all persons claiming by, through or under Vernon Herman, Deceased; and Jennie Lorene Childers Herman and all assignees, heirs at law and devisees of Jennie Lorene Childers Herman together with all of their creditors, lienholders and any and all persons claiming by through or under Jennie Lorene Childers Herman, Deceased; and Phillip Aubrey Keever; and Helen Keever; and Arthur Lee Herman and all assignees, heirs at law and devisees of Arthur Lee Herman together with all of their creditors, lienholders and any and all persons claiming by through and under Arthur Lee Herman, Deceased; and Sarah Herman and all assignees, heirs at law and devisees of Sarah Herman together with all of their creditors, lienholders and any and all persons claiming by through or under Sarah Herman, Deceased; and Cynthia Herman Holt (Heir); and Melissa Herman Bragg (Heir); and Foundation To Finishes, LLC; and Robert Lincoln Holloway, Jr.; and Angela Holloway Brehm; and Firstbank (Lienholder), Defendants.

To All Defendants: Syabol J. Bumgarner a/k/a Sybil J. Bumgarner a/k/a Sibil J. Bumgarner and all assignees, heirs at law and devisees of Syabol J. Bumgarner a/k/a Sybil J. Bumgarner a/k/a Sibil J. Bumgarner, Deceased; Norma Bumgarner Frazier and all assignees, heirs at law and devisees of Norma Bumgarner Frazier, Deceased; Pauline Herman and all assignees, heirs at law and devisees of Pauline Herman, Deceased; and Vernon Herman and all assignees, heirs at law and devisees of Vernon Herman, Deceased; and Jennie Lorene Childers Herman and all assignees, heirs at law and devisees of Jennie Lorene Childers Herman, Deceased; and Arthur Lee Herman and all assignees, heirs at law and devisees of Arthur Lee Herman, Deceased; and Sarah Herman and all assignees, heirs at law and devisees of Sarah Herman, Deceased; and Cynthia Herman Holt,

TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of relief being sought is as follows:

1. Declaratory Judgment pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 1-254 and Rule 57 of the North Carolina Rules of Civil Procedure;

2. Action to Quiet Title;

3. Reformation of the Herman Deed;

4. Reformation of the Life Estate Deed;

5. Reformation of the FTF Deed;

6. Reformation of the Holloway Deed;

7. Reformation of the Brehm Deed; and

8. Reformation of the Gleisinger Deed and Gleisinger Deed of Trust.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than September 15, 2020, said date being 40 days after August 5, 2020, the date of first publication of this Notice. Upon your failure to do so, the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought in the Complaint.

This the 30th day of July, 2020.

THE DEATON LAW FIRM, PLLC

By: Megan H. Gilbert

Attorney for the Plaintiff

Post Office Box 2459

Denver, NC 28037

Telephone: (704) 489-2491

State Bar No. 47792

aug19-20c

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Susan G. Owings, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy Attorney at Law, having qualified as the Executor of the Estate of Linda Mae Lowe, deceased, late of Otsego County, New York, notifies all persons, firms, and corporations having claims again the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of November 3, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please made immediate payment.

This the 5th day of August, 2020.

ELIZABETH KOZLOWSKI

c/o CARYN LEE BRZYKCY, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

aug26-20p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Ruth Richey Hall, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 5th day of November, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 29th day of July, 2020.

KAREN MARLENE HALL

495 Richey Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

aug26-20p

NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

The undersigned, having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Stephen Douglas Walker, late of Alexander County, North Carolina;

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before October 29, 2020 or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 29th of July, 2020.

Virginia Ann Walker, Executrix

ESTATE OF STEPHEN DOUGLAS WALKER

275 Leeward Point Loop

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Susannah L. Brown, Attorney

ESTATE OF STEPHEN DOUGLAS WALKER

430 1st Ave. NW

Hickory, NC 28601

aug19c