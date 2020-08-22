Pauline Cline Little, 92, of Antioch Church Road, Taylorsville, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Valley Nursing Center.

Pauline was born August 18, 1928, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Perry Cline and Pearl Johnson Cline.

She had worked for Sherrill’s Manufacturing before retiring. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher and member of W.M.U. She loved to travel to the beach and mountains. She was a foster mom to several children.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Lee Little; son-in-law, Keith Beane; brother-in-law, Tommy Starnes; two sisters, Rose Ann Bentley and husband Fred, and Edna Smith and husband Jay; and brother, Roy Cline.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her daughter, Candice “Cathy” Beane of Taylorsville; sisters, Alene Starnes, and Irene Oliver and husband Ned, all of Taylorsville; brother, Harold Cline and wife Barbara of Granite Falls; sister-in-law, Vivian Cline; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Mark Morris will officiate.

Memorials may be made to: Antioch Baptist Church, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

