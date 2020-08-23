Gerald Lewis Gwaltney, 96, of Hiddenite, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Autumn Care of Statesville.

Gerald was born October 7, 1923, in Alexander County, the son of the late Jeffrey Wingate Gwaltney and Martha Elizabeth Gwaltney Childers.

He was a US Marine veteran, who served during WWII. He entered the service in 1942 and served until 1946. He participated in action against the enemy from January 1944 to March 1945 at Roi Namur, Saipan, Tinian, and also at Iwo Jima. He received the Good Conduct Medal on July 24, 1945 and the Purple Heart Medal on April 8, 1945.

Gerald retired in 1984 from the US Postal Service and was a member of Hiddenite Baptist Church, where he served as Deacon and a Sunday school teacher. He enjoyed fishing and attending the 4th Marine Division reunions, and was very active with the local DAV, including Honor Guard and coffee call.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of almost 72 years, Virginia Lackey Gwaltney; and his sister, Evelyn Gwaltney Davidson.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include two daughters, Janice Gwaltney Sharpe and husband William Gale of Hiddenite, and Jane Gwaltney Brittain and husband Mark of Salisbury; grandchildren, Curtis Sharpe and wife Shelley, Kevin Sharpe and wife RaChelle, Julie Applewhite and husband Chris, and Joel Brittain; great-grandchildren, Jeanna Chapman, Haylee Sharpe, Alyssa Sharpe, Keaton Sharpe, Ethan Sharpe, Nylah Sharpe, Liam Sharpe, Jaden Schneider, Colin Applewhite, and Jacob Applewhite; and brother, Col. William Jay Gwaltney and wife Nancy of Pensacola, Florida.

The funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Hiddenite Baptist Church. Pastor Zach Deal will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hiddenite Cemetery with full military honors accorded by Alexander County Veterans Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 2-2:30 p.m., prior to the funeral service. The body will lie-in-state from 1-5 p.m., Friday, August 28, 2020 at Adams Funeral Home for the public to come by to view and sign the book.

Pallbearers and Honorary Pallbearers will be DAV Chapter 84.

Memorials may be made to: Hiddenite Baptist Church and DAV Chapter 84, 582 Carrigan Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

