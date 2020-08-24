Ribbon cutting held August 20 at J & J Garage

A ribbon cutting was held Thursday, August 20 at J & J Garage 24-Hr. Towing, located at 2390 NC Hwy. 16 South of Taylorsville. Commissioners Jeff Peal, Marty Pennell, and Ronnie Reese participated in the ribbon cutting to welcome the new business to Alexander County. The Alexander County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) conducted the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Owner Jason Absher expanded his Wilkesboro-based business with this new location in Alexander County. He has owned and operated J & J Garage for 15 years and saw a need for expansion as his towing service is the local AAA provider.

Prior to cutting the ribbon, Commissioner Peal welcomed the new business, its employees, and the Absher family to Alexander County.

“We’re happy for the great things you’re doing for our community and for your entrepreneurial spirit,” Peal said. “This is good for our community, your family, and the county. We’re excited to have you here.”

Absher expressed his appreciation to commissioners, emergency services, and the community for their support.

“Alexander County has been great to us and the community has been very welcoming,” Absher stated. “The fire departments and law enforcement that we have worked with are the best of the best. We’re glad to be here and look forward to providing services for many years to come.”

Absher and his family recently moved to the Sugar Loaf area of Alexander County, placing him midway between his Wilkesboro location and his new location. Absher said he plans to become more involved in the community.

For more information or if you need a tow, contact J & J Garage 24-Hr. Towing at 336-467-0215.