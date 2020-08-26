************

COPY PAPER: Letter, legal, ledger or cut to your specifications. White and color bond paper, index and cover weight, trespass notices, envelopes. The Taylorsville Times. Phone 632-2532.

************

Use Happy Jack® Kennel Dip™ to control fleas & ticks, mange, & stable flies & MOSQUITOES WHERE THEY BREED. Rogers Mill 828-632-3052. (www.kennelvax.com)

************

NURSERY STOCK – Gallon containers, Gardenias, Robins Hollies, Crepe Myrtles, Cherry Laurels, Perennial ferns, Japanese Acubas, 828-612-6077. Mountain Side Farms, Church Road, Taylorsville.