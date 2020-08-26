HELP WANTED

************

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

PART-TIME minister of music needed for Antioch Baptist Church, 580 Antioch Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681. Send resumes to [email protected]

NEED PART-TIME help that can pick up and carry at least 100 pounds. Possible protégé position available. Call 828-632-0188.

OVER-THE-ROAD TRUCK DRIVER WANTED – Class A CDL with 2 years experience & clean driving record. Starting pay $0.43 per mile. Submit resumes to [email protected]

MILLERSVILLE CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTER is now taking applications for a Cook and a Teacher. If interested, please call 828-635-0530.

DIESEL MECHANIC NEEDED – Looking for a full time Diesel truck and trailer mechanic. Need to have CDL license to test drive trucks. Need to have knowledge of air brake systems. Must have verifiable experience. Pay will be based on qualifications. Health insurance is available. Call 828-639-9560 or 828-228-2164.

FAMILY PRACTICE MEDICAL OFFICE in Taylorsville seeks a front desk person. Computer and medical office experience are a must. Compensation based on CV. Hours currently are 8-1 Mon-Fri. Please respond with resume to [email protected]

LOCAL HOTSAUCE VENDOR is in need of a lady to work as a promotional model part time to help promote my next Hotsauce Label. I’m in Wilkes County. Call Darrell at 336-973-7386.