LEGAL NOTICES

Notice of Public Hearing

Alexander County, North Carolina

Refinancing of Loan for Law Enforcement and Detention Center

The Board of Commissioners (the “Board”) of Alexander County, North Carolina (the “County”), will hold a public hearing on September 14, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. (or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard). The purpose of the hearing is to take public comment concerning a proposed financing contract, under which the County would borrow approximately $3,500,000 to refinance a loan the County originally took out in 2011 to pay for the construction of the County’s law enforcement and detention center. The refinancing will save the County money by reducing the interest cost.

The hearing will be held in the Commissioners’ usual meeting room in the CVCC Alexander Center for Education, 345 Industrial Blvd., Taylorsville, North Carolina 28681.

The proposed financing would be secured by a lien on the law enforcement and detention center (and the associated land), as well as the County’s promise to repay the financing, but there would be no recourse against the County or its property (other than the pledged buildings and land) if there were a default on the financing.

All interested persons will be heard. The County’s plans are subject to change based on the comments received at the public hearing and the Board’s subsequent discussion and consideration. The County’s entering into the financing is subject to obtaining approval from the North Carolina Local Government Commission.

Persons wishing to make written comments in advance of the hearing or wishing more information concerning the subject of the hearing may contact Jennifer M. Herman, Alexander County Finance Director, 621 Liledoun Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681 (telephone 828/632-4591, email [email protected]).

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Lucy Mae Teague Icenhour, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of November, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 20th day of August, 2020.

DARRELL CURTIS ICENHOUR

5083 NC Hwy. 127

Taylorsville, NC 28681

NOTICE OF ALEXANDER COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS’ MEETING FOR SEPTEMBER 14, 2020

Notice is hereby given that the Alexander County Board of Commissioners will hold their September 14, 2020, regularly scheduled meeting at the CVCC/ Alexander Center, 345 Industrial Boulevard, Taylorsville, NC 28681 at 6:00 pm in Room 103. Due to mass gathering and social distancing requirements, the public is encouraged to tune in to B86 Apple City Broadcasting/ WACB 860 AM for a live broadcast. Commissioners’ Meetings are also available for public viewing on the following:

• Alexander County webpage – https://alexandercountync.gov/commissioners/

• Alexander County Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/alexandercounty/

• Government Channel – Spectrum Channel 192

• YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/alexandercountync

Members of the public may attend this meeting in person; however, in an effort to ensure the health and safety for everyone, we are limiting attendance to 25 on a first-come first-serve basis. Face coverings are also required.

Citizens may submit comments for the Public Comment Period scheduled for September 14, 2020 to [email protected]

countync.gov by 4:00 pm on September 14th to be read aloud during the meeting.

For more information, please contact Jamie Starnes, Clerk to the Board, at (828) 632-9332 between the hours of 8:00 am and 5:00 pm, Monday – Friday.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Martha Sue Barnes Lackey, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedant to exhibit them to the undersigned, on or before the 25th day of November, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons firms, and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

Sandra Renae Tabler, Personal Representative of the Estate of Martha Sue Barnes Lackey, deceased.

This the 18th day of August, 2020.

Sandra Renae Tabler

170 Ruby Road

Hiddenite, NC 28636

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Dorothy Waldeck Warta, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 25th day of November, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 25th day of August, 2020.

Donald Dale Isenhour

3228 Keisler Dairy Rd.

P.O. Box 1029

Conover, NC 28613

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Frances Napier Miller, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 25th day of November, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 25th day of August, 2020.

WILLIAM EDWARD MILLER

122 7th Street NW

Taylorsville, NC 28681

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Kathryn Gay Stout, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of November, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 5th day of August, 2020.

Janet Scarbro Scott

1068 Linneys Mtn. Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Barbara J. Stocks, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of November, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of August, 2020.

Karen Westbrook

412 Warren Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Corinne Gougeon, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of Patricia Ann Bak, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 17th day of November, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 12th day of August, 2020.

Corinne Gougeon

c/o CARYN LEE BRZYKCY, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681

(828) 632-4264

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

The undersigned, having qualified as Executor of the ESTATE OF CAROLYN S. JAMES late of Alexander County, North Carolina.

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before November 19, 2020, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 19th day of August, 2020.

Mark D. James, Executor

ESTATE OF CAROLYN S. JAMES

2112 Ballard Place

Chattanooga, TN 37421

Jordan L. Faulkner, Attorney

YOUNG, MORPHIS, BACH & TAYLOR, LLP

Post Office Drawer 2428

Hickory, NC 28603

Phone: (828) 322-4663

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Flake Herman Clanton, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 12th day of November, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 10th day of August, 2020.

DAVID F. LAMBERT

252 Tobacco Farm Ln.

Statesville, NC 28625

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Brenda Harrington Kanipe, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 12th day of November, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 10th day of August, 2020.

KENNETH DOYLE KANIPE, JR.

65 Kings Drive

Taylorsville, NC 28681

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Charles Leon Moose, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 12th day of November, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 10th day of August, 2020.

CHARLES DUSTIN MOOSE

360 Fox Valley Court

Taylorsville, NC 28681

CO-EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Wanda Simmons, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 12th day of November, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 11th day of August, 2020.

MITCHEL SIMMONS

3816 Chokecherry Ln.

Raleigh, NC 27616

CHRISTOPHER SIMMONS

128 Wyatt Dr.

Advance, NC 27006

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Susan G. Owings, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy Attorney at Law, having qualified as the Executor of the Estate of Linda Mae Lowe, deceased, late of Otsego County, New York, notifies all persons, firms, and corporations having claims again the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of November 3, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please made immediate payment.

This the 5th day of August, 2020.

ELIZABETH KOZLOWSKI

c/o CARYN LEE BRZYKCY, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Ruth Richey Hall, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 5th day of November, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 29th day of July, 2020.

KAREN MARLENE HALL

495 Richey Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

