September 02, 2020

Third COVID-19 death reported in Alexander

COVID-19 UPDATE for Aug. 31, 2020:
 
The Alexander County Health Department has reported the county’s third death associated with COVID-19. There are currently 46 people in quarantine with COVID-19, with a cumulative total of 394 confirmed cases. Seven people are in the hospital. Of the 394 total cases, 338 people have recovered.
