It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Niece, Cousin and Friend, Althea Eva Little, on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. She was 69 years young.

Althea was born July 31, 1951 to the late Calvin Coolidge Little and the late Linda Marie Stokes Little Dobbins. She was the wife of the late James Lee Parsons Sr. and the late James Dobbins. ln addition to her parents, she will be met at Heaven’s gate by two brothers, Dockie and Gale Little, and a grandson, James Thomas Kelly.

Those left to cherish her memories include a daughter, Rolanda (Lonnie) Parsons; a son, James (Tiko) Parsons Jr. and wife Amy; six grandchildren, Brittanee Parsons, Calvin Parsons, JaNisha Jones, James (Tre) Parsons III, Shanell Sanders, and Malijiza Wilfong; three great-grandchildren, Jeremyah Jones, Ja’Kailyn Jones, and Mekhi Zyaire Parsons; three special aunts, Rachael Millsaps, Wilma Stokes, and Dorothy Bennett; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Althea was a graduate of Happy Plains, Class of 1968. She had many jobs over the years, but she later became a CNA, then went on to pursue a career as an LPN from Surry Community College, Class of 2005. Althea retired from ComServ, Inc. in 2019. Althea loved spending time and talking with her family and friends, reading, cooking, playing the piano, the beach, and a good game of spades. Everyone Althea met, she loved and touched deeply.

Althea’s body will Lie-in-State at Alexander Funeral Service on Friday, September 4, 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., and Saturday, September 5, 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. A graveside service for Althea will be conducted on Sunday, September 6, 2020 in the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery, on Hwy. 90, beginning at 3:00 p.m.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.