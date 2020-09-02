HELP WANTED

************

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

************

OVER-THE-ROAD TRUCK DRIVER WANTED – Class A CDL with 2 years experience & clean driving record. Starting pay $0.43 per mile. Submit resumes to [email protected] or call 980-202-9594 for more information.

************

MILLERSVILLE CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTER is now taking applications for a Cook and a Teacher. If interested, please call 828-635-0530.

************

DIESEL MECHANIC NEEDED – Looking for a full time Diesel truck and trailer mechanic. Need to have CDL license to test drive trucks. Need to have knowledge of air brake systems. Must have verifiable experience. Pay will be based on qualifications. Health insurance is available. Call 828-639-9560 or 828-228-2164.

************

FAMILY PRACTICE MEDICAL OFFICE in Taylorsville seeks a front desk person. Computer and medical office experience are a must. Compensation based on CV. Hours currently are 8-1 Mon-Fri. Please respond with resume to [email protected]