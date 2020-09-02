LEGAL NOTICES

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Geneva C. Burgess, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 2nd day of December, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 27th day of August, 2020.

Mark T. Davis

P.O. Box 1087

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

sep23-20c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of James Ray McRee, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 2nd day of December, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 26th day of August, 2020.

MARILYN R. McREE

1570 Basin St.

Conover, NC 28613

executor

sep23-20p

************

NOTICE

The Town of Taylorsville Town Council will postpone the regularly scheduled September 1st, 2020 meeting until September 15th, 2020 at 5:30 in the council chambers due to COVID-19 concerns. The workshop planned for September 9th has also been cancelled until further notice. If anyone has questions or concerns, please contact Town Hall at 828-632-2218.

Yolanda Prince

Town Clerk

notice

sep2-20c

************

AMENDED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

19 SP 71

NORTH CAROLINA,

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Under and by virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Timothy L. Yelton and Deborah B. Presnell to Louis A. Trosch, Trustee(s), which was dated May 8, 2008 and recorded on May 13, 2008 in Book 0520 at Page 1906, Alexander County Registry, North Carolina.

Default having been made of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC, having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust, and the holder of the note evidencing said default having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door of the county courthouse where the property is located, or the usual and customary location at the county courthouse for conducting the sale on September 16, 2020 at 11:00AM, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following described property situated in Alexander County, North Carolina, to wit:

BEGINNING on a spike in the center of State Road No. 1134 and proceeding North 86 degrees 15’ 30” West 145.67 feet with the center line of State Road No. 1134 to a spike; thence North 3 degrees 35’ 45” East 320.71 feet to a pipe in the Johnny M. Smith line; thence North 66 degrees 31’ East 162.83 feet to a point in the Kelly R. Bowman line; thence South 3 degrees 30’ West 394.20 feet to the BEGINNING, containing 1.262 acres, more or less.

Save and except any releases, deeds of release or prior conveyances of record.

Said property is commonly known as 716 Friendship Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

A cash deposit (no personal checks) of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, will be required at the time of the sale. Following the expiration of the statutory upset bid period, all the remaining amounts are immediately due and owing. THIRD PARTY PURCHASERS MUST PAY THE EXCISE TAX AND THE RECORDING COSTS FOR THEIR DEED.

Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS WHERE IS.” There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at, or relating to the property being offered for sale. This sale is made subject to all prior liens, unpaid taxes, any unpaid land transfer taxes, special assessments, easements, rights of way, deeds of release, and any other encumbrances or exceptions of record. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the current owner(s) of the property is/are Deborah B. Presnell and Timothy L. Yelton.

An Order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination [NCGS § 45-21.16A(b)(2)]. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

Substitute Trustee

Brock & Scott, PLLC

Attorneys for Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

5431 Oleander Drive Suite 200

Wilmington, NC 28403

PHONE: (910) 392-4988

FAX: (910) 392-8587

File No.: 18-12133-FC01

notice

sept9-20c

************

DBE BUSINESS ENTERPRISES

James R. Vannoy & Sons Construction Co., Inc. is currently soliciting quotes from interested DBE subcontractors and suppliers for the following project:

Project: DL00221-Alexander County SR 1110 (Liledoun Rd), Replacement of Bottomless Arch Culvert

Bid Date: September 8, 2020 @ 2:00 PM—Sub Quotes due by September 7th @ 3:00 PM

Contact: Gary Eisner or John Maloney, [email protected] or [email protected], 1608 Hwy 221 North—PO Box 635 Jefferson, NC 28640, Phone: 336-846-7191,

Fax: 336-846-7112.

Date of Availability: October 5, 2020

Completion Date: June 28, 2021

We have adopted several policies and procedures to encourage the participation of D/M/WBE firms on our projects, so if you are interested in this project but discouraged by any of its requirements, please contact us. We have special joint pay agreements and even an expedited payment policy for D/MWBE firms, and we encourage to you to contact us to discuss how these procedures can help you on this project. If the bonding, letter of credit or insurance requirements set forth in the bid documents would otherwise prevent you from soliciting a quote please contact us and we will discuss ways that we may be able to help you meet these requirements. Likewise, if you are discouraged from submitting a quote on this project because you think you may have trouble obtaining the necessary equipment, supplies, materials, or any other related assistance or services that may be necessary to complete the work, please contact us and we will discuss ways that we may be able to help you overcome these obstacles. We adopted these policies to encourage the participation of D/M/WBE firms like yours, and we encourage your company to explore and take advantage of them; so please feel free to give us a call in these regards

A meeting has been scheduled for September 4th at 10:00 a.m. at 1608 Hwy 221 N. Jefferson, NC for anyone who is interested to ask questions, obtain plans, etc.

Work Includes and we will be accepting quotes for but not limited to: Grading, Clear & Grub, Rip Rap, and Temp. TC, Stone, EC items, Guardrail, Asphalt, ETC

Please see proposal for complete listing of bid items. Bid items can be subdivided into economically feasible units to facilitate D/M/WBE Participation. We ask that all Non-D/M/WBE Subs & Suppliers also utilize D/M/WBE Subs & Suppliers to increase our overall WBE Participation on this project.

Be sure to check our website periodically for addenda.

Plans may be obtained/viewed:

www.jrvannoy.com

Subcontractor Plan Room, Vannoy Construction-1608 Hwy 221 North-Jefferson, NC,

https://connect.ncdot.gov/letting/Pages/Divion12letting.aspx

https://app.panteratools.com/download/52BD055981 No Log In Required-This Link will take you directly to all Bidding Documents

WE ARE AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.

notice

sep2-20c

************

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

Rural Development

Ventura Solar, LLC: Notice of Finding of No Significant Impact

AGENCY: Rural Business-Cooperative Service (RBS), USDA

ACTION: Notice of Finding of No Significant Impact

SUMMARY: The RBS has made a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) with respect to a request for possible financing assistance to Ventura Solar, LLC for the construction of the Proposed 5.0 Megawatt (MW) Solar Photovoltaic Facility in Alexander County, NC.

FURTHER INFORMATION: To obtain copies of the Environmental Assessment (EA) and FONSI, or for further information, contact: Bill Tew, Business Programs Specialist, USDA Rural Development, (919) 895-3647, [email protected] The EA and FONSI are also available for public review at 2416 Tramway Road, Sanford, NC 27332.

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: The proposed project consists of the construction, operation, and maintenance of a 5.0 MW commercial solar facility using ground-mounted, fixed tilt solar arrays and associated racking/electrical equipment on a 76-acre tract of agricultural land located at 174 County Home Road near Taylorsville, in Alexander County, North Carolina. Approximately 53 acres will be disturbed as a result of the construction activities associated with the proposed project. Alternatives considered by the RBS and Ventura Solar, LLC include: No action and proposed action. The alternatives are discussed in the Ventura Solar, LLC – Proposed Solar Photovoltaic Facility EA. The RBS has reviewed and approved the EA for the proposed project.

The availability of the EA for public review was announced via notice in the following newspaper: The Taylorsville Times on July 22, 2020 and July 29, 2020. A 14-day comment period was announced in the newspaper notices. The EA was also available for public review at the USDA Rural Development office. There were no comments received during the 14-day comment period.

Based on its EA, commitments made by Ventura Solar, LLC, and lack of public comments received, RBS has concluded that the project would have no significant impact (or no impacts) to water quality, wetlands, floodplains, land use, aesthetics, transportation, or human health and safety.

The proposed project will have no adverse effect on resources listed or eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places. The Agency has also concluded that the proposed project is not likely to affect federally listed threatened and endangered species or designated critical habitat thereof. The proposed project would not disproportionately affect minority and/or low-income populations.

No other potential significant impacts resulting from the proposed project have been identified. Therefore, RBS has determined that this FONSI fulfills its obligations under the National Environmental Policy Act, as amended (42 U.S.C. 4321 et seq.), the Council on Environmental Quality Regulations (40 CFR §§ 1500-1508), and USDA Rural Development’s Environmental Policies and Procedures (7 CFR Part 1970) for its action related to the project.

RBS is satisfied that the environmental impacts of the proposed project have been adequately addressed. RBS’s federal action would not result in significant impacts to the quality of the human environment, and as such it will not prepare an Environmental Impact Statement for its action related to the proposed project.

Dated: September 2, 2020.

notice

sep2-20c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Lucy Mae Teague Icenhour, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of November, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 20th day of August, 2020.

DARRELL CURTIS ICENHOUR

5083 NC Hwy. 127

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

sept16-20p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Martha Sue Barnes Lackey, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedant to exhibit them to the undersigned, on or before the 25th day of November, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons firms, and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

Sandra Renae Tabler, Personal Representative of the Estate of Martha Sue Barnes Lackey, deceased.

This the 18th day of August, 2020.

Sandra Renae Tabler

170 Ruby Road

Hiddenite, NC 28636

executrix

sept16-20p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Dorothy Waldeck Warta, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 25th day of November, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 25th day of August, 2020.

Donald Dale Isenhour

3228 Keisler Dairy Rd.

P.O. Box 1029

Conover, NC 28613

executor

sept16-20p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Frances Napier Miller, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 25th day of November, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 25th day of August, 2020.

WILLIAM EDWARD MILLER

122 7th Street NW

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

sept16-20p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Kathryn Gay Stout, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of November, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 5th day of August, 2020.

Janet Scarbro Scott

1068 Linneys Mtn. Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

sept9-20p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Barbara J. Stocks, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of November, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of August, 2020.

Karen Westbrook

412 Warren Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

sept9-20p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Corinne Gougeon, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of Patricia Ann Bak, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 17th day of November, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 12th day of August, 2020.

Corinne Gougeon

c/o CARYN LEE BRZYKCY, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681

(828) 632-4264

administrator

sept9-20p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

The undersigned, having qualified as Executor of the ESTATE OF CAROLYN S. JAMES late of Alexander County, North Carolina.

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before November 19, 2020, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 19th day of August, 2020.

Mark D. James, Executor

ESTATE OF CAROLYN S. JAMES

2112 Ballard Place

Chattanooga, TN 37421

Jordan L. Faulkner, Attorney

YOUNG, MORPHIS, BACH & TAYLOR, LLP

Post Office Drawer 2428

Hickory, NC 28603

Phone: (828) 322-4663

executor

sept9-20c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Flake Herman Clanton, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 12th day of November, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 10th day of August, 2020.

DAVID F. LAMBERT

252 Tobacco Farm Ln.

Statesville, NC 28625

executor

sept2-20p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Brenda Harrington Kanipe, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 12th day of November, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 10th day of August, 2020.

KENNETH DOYLE KANIPE, JR.

65 Kings Drive

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

sept2-20p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Charles Leon Moose, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 12th day of November, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 10th day of August, 2020.

CHARLES DUSTIN MOOSE

360 Fox Valley Court

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

sept2-20p

************

CO-EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Wanda Simmons, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 12th day of November, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 11th day of August, 2020.

MITCHEL SIMMONS

3816 Chokecherry Ln.

Raleigh, NC 27616

CHRISTOPHER SIMMONS

128 Wyatt Dr.

Advance, NC 27006

co-executor

sept2-20p