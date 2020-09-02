Shaggy’s Good Buys coming soon to Bethlehem

Shaggy’s Good Buys is coming soon to Bethlehem. The new store will be located in the Bethlehem Village Shopping Center at the corner of NC 127 and Rink Dam Road in the former Fred’s building at 9477 NC Highway 127.

Shaggy’s is a value-focused variety store bringing convenience and affordability back to Bethlehem. Shaggy’s offers a wide range of merchandise, including party supplies, hobby supplies, arts & crafts, home goods, housewares, health & beauty items, toys, candy, office and school supplies, greeting cards, gift cards, outdoor seasonal items, pet supplies, discount grocery, hardware, automotive goods, and more.

Shaggy’s Good Buys is owned by Colin Martin and Ben Medlin who both live in Alexander County and grew up in the Bethlehem community.

“Being natives of this community is a benefit to us and our customers because we are able to focus on the needs of Bethlehem and not what corporate executives think the community needs while managing from hundreds of miles away,” Martin stated.

The duo is excited to bring a variety store to Alexander County, with a focus on customer service.

“If you are looking for an organized, clean, and comfortable shopping experience with a laid-back atmosphere, Shaggy’s is the place for you!” Medlin said. “You won’t have to dig through a pile of junk or search through endless pallets that were just pulled off a truck to find what you need. Shaggy’s merchandise will be well organized by department throughout the store where our team of employees will be ready to assist in any way.”

Shaggy’s is currently completing construction which includes new floors, new counters and fixtures, and a complete makeover of the storefront. Shaggy’s will have two entrances featuring automatic sliding doors for customer convenience.

“With more than 15,000 square feet of shopping space, you can count on Shaggy’s to have what you need without driving 30 minutes and walking two miles around a big box store,” Martin said. “Shaggy’s is dedicated to making your shopping experience as convenient and comfortable as possible!”

Shaggy’s plans to open in October with the date of the grand opening and ribbon cutting to be announced soon. The public will be invited.