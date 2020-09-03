Murray C. Walker, 59, of Stony Point, was set free from his earthly body and walked through the gates of heaven on Thursday, September 3, 2020. He was an unforgettable man, and will be dearly missed by many.

Murray was born on April 24, 1961, in Iredell County, to the late Marvin Coolidge Walker and Elizabeth Haire Walker. He grew up in the Cool Springs community.

He is survived by the love of his life, Brenda Price Walker of Stony Point; daughters, Melissa (Kenny) Pierce of Stony Point, and Wendy Doric of Troutman; seven grandchildren, Kennedy Doric, Collin Doric, Reagan Pierce, Colton Pierce, Logan Woodle, Kirsten Pierce, and Ethan (Arie) Pierce; and a great-grandson, Oliver Pierce. He also leaves behind his faithful companion, Bo Duke. Also left to cherish his memory are a brother, Maston (Pam) Walker of Statesville; sisters, Marsha (Mike) Furr of Charlotte, Melinda (Linwood) Thurlow of Statesville, Mindy Campbell of Statesville, and Melda (Jimmy) Goodin of Statesville; and numerous special nieces and nephews. Murray valued family and loved to throw a good party.

Murray lived life to the fullest, and enjoyed traveling the country, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, playing cards (Rook and Poker), flying hot-air balloons, collecting antiques, and enjoying a good meal with family and friends. He never met a stranger, had a gift for making everyone feel special, and has developed friendships all over the country.

Though a salesman by trade, Murray’s passion in life was to recognize the sacrifices and contributions of utility linemen, and to collect artifacts that preserve the history of the industry. He helped found the International Lineman’s Museum and Hall of Fame, and served on it’s board of directors for many years. Murray also worked with colleges that train linemen to help promote safety in the industry, and saw linemen as underappreciated, unsung heroes.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8 at New Life Church in Taylorsville with Pastor Steve Watson officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Iredell Memorial Gardens in Statesville.

In lieu of flowers, the family would be honored if you would consider making a donation in Murray’s memory to the International Lineman’s Museum at www.linemanmuseum.org to help continue his work, or to Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, whose amazing staff provided extraordinary care to Murray in his final days.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.