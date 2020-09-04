Linda Carol Anderson, 66, of Taylorsville, left her earthly home and stepped into Heaven on September 4, 2020.

Linda was born on February 11, 1954 to Vergie Lucille Royal and the Late John Freeman Royal. Linda was a member at Victory Independent Missionary Baptist Church.

Those left to celebrate and share the memories of Linda include her husband of 49 years, Roger Dale Anderson; daughter, Melinda Martinez; sister, Dianne Shepard; and four brothers, Bobby, Tommy, Tracy and Marty Royal.

Visitation for Linda will be at Victory Independent Missionary Baptist Church on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., with her funeral service following at 3:00 p.m. Rev. Phillip Coffee will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.