YMCA to reopen for first time since March

The YMCA of Northwest North Carolina leaders are excited to announce that YMCA indoor wellness facilities are reopening.

The YMCA is able to reopen its doors to its members after Gov. Roy Cooper announced earlier last week that indoor fitness centers can reopen as part of the state’s Phase 2.5 of easing COVID-19 restrictions.

Stan Law, President and CEO of the YMCA of Northwest North Carolina, said: “We can’t wait to welcome our members back inside our buildings — for the first time since mid-March. We’re working hard to prepare our facilities for reopening while putting the safety of members and staff first.”

The Alexander County Family YMCA will reopen as follows:

Opening Monday, September 14:

• Monday-Friday 7:00am-1:00pm and 4:00-8:00pm

• Saturday 8:00am-1:00pm

• Sunday CLOSED.



While excited to welcome members back inside the buildings, staff at the YMCA of Northwest North Carolina know that the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 isn’t over yet. Staff at the Y Association have spent weeks preparing to reopen facilities responsibly to ensure the safety of employees and participants.

“The pandemic has hurt many, including our Y,” Law said. “Because of our donors and members who stayed with us, our Y has remained on the front lines, serving the most vulnerable members of our communities.”

Law continued to say: “We’re thrilled to welcome you back inside our Y, but not because you’re reconnecting to a gym. You’re reconnecting with a cause. Welcome back to where you belong!

For more information about reopening, answers to questions you may have, and more, please visit ymcanwnc.org/reopening.