Emma Marie Sipe, 92, of Taylorsville, went to her heavenly home Wednesday, September 9, 2020 after a long illness. She passed at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was a member at St. Luke Lutheran Church and was very involved with her church family. Marie had been involved in several clubs, including the Daughters of the American Revolution and Alexander County Republican Women’s Club. She helped the community anyway she could and was a very family-oriented person. Marie was born to the late Robert and Texie Lippard Little on July 16, 1928.

Preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Ray Sipe, and actually passed on their 75th wedding anniversary; two sisters, Viola Ingram Gatton (Reice) and Ruby Lee Fox (Otis); two brothers, Robert Little (Ruth) and Henry Little (Marie); grandson, Chad Hefner; great-granddaughter, Kayla Hefner; and daughter-in-law, Janet Lail Sipe.

Those left to cherish her memory include three children, Vickie Sipe Hefner (Hal), Jan Sipe Jolly (Gail), and Tony Ray Sipe (Stacy); grandchildren, Kim Hefner Ferguson (Scott), Will Sipe (Mikhayla), and Emily Sipe and special friend Mason Houston; step-grandchildren, Matthew Carrigan (Cassidy) and Zoe Helton; granddaughter-in-law, Kelly Hefner; great-grandchildren, Ryan Rector (Kelly), Phillip Ferguson (Ivonne), Landon Ferguson (Meredith), Garrett Ferguson (Gracie), Hayden Hefner, Bentley Sipe, Samuel Sipe, and Kaylee Hall; great-great-granddaughters, Bailyn, Cambree and Parker Rector, Hallie Ferguson, and coming soon, Blaire Ferguson; a number of nieces and nephews and special friends, especially Jeanette Huffman; and special caregivers, Geraldine Bebber, Kelly Hefner, Sydney Auton, Shelby Hubbard, Phyllis Nellis, and Vanessa Harris.

Mrs. Sipe’s body will Lie-in-State at Alexander Funeral Service on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020 at St. Luke Lutheran Church at 5:30 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor, Andrew Miller and Vicar, Oscar Shepherd.

Pallbearers will be: Will Sipe, Ryan Rector, Phillip Ferguson, Landon Ferguson, Garrett Ferguson, and Hayden Hefner.

Memorials may be sent to St. Luke Lutheran Church at 1364 Church Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681; and to Catawba Regional Hospice at 3975 Robinson Rd, Newton, NC 28658.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.