Kelly Charles Morrison, 79, of Taylorsville, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

Kelly was the son of Woodrow Wilson and Lucille Dagenhart Morrison. Kelly was an active member of Rocky Face Baptist Church and loved his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Kelly was preceded in death by his daughter, Amber Morrison; granddaughter, Brittany Morrison; and a sister, Linda Morrison Burke.

Those left to share the memories of Kelly include his wife of 38 years, Diane Loudermilt Morrison; son, Jeffrey Morrison; two daughters, Paula McCorkle (Denny), and Amy Barr (Greg); grandchildren, Rebecca Mandell (Sean), Ashten Sweet (Koty), Trey Price, Lindsey Price, Caleb Barr (Kodie Townsend), and Max Morrison; and a sister, Joan Elder (Wayne).

A private service for Kelly will be held and a burial will follow at the old Rocky Face Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Finding Hope Ministries @ 135 Merrill And Maye Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.