Alan Rufty, 73, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Carolina Rehabilitation in Morganton.

Alan was born on May 19, 1947, in Alexander County, the son of the late Merl Vance Rufty and Ruth Wike Rufty.

Alan was a member of First Baptist Church in Taylorsville and he had worked for the Federal Government in Washington D.C. for most of his working career. He was an avid chess player and attended many tournaments throughout his life. He loved reading science journals and wanted to keep up to date in Science and Computer Programming.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Susan Vance Rufty, and brother, Donald Ross Rufty.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his nieces, Cynthia Rufty Timmons and husband James of Burlington, and Angie Rufty of Charlotte; and numerous cousins.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the Taylorsville City Cemetery. Rev. Lisa Wolfe will officiate.

Memorials may be made to: First Baptist Church, 321 West Main Avenue, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Alan Rufty Family.