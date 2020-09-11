Lori Michelle Bentley, 48, of Taylorsville, passed away at her residence on September 11, 2020.

Lori was the daughter of William Daniel and Deborah Coleman Bentley. She was a member of Friendly Baptist Church in Bethlehem. She loved to sew, collect little things and bibs. It is a well known fact that she loved her dogs.

Lori has a son to share and cherish the memories of her, Brent Lowman.

A private family service for Lori will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.