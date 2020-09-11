| logout
Lori Michelle Bentley
Lori Michelle Bentley, 48, of Taylorsville, passed away at her residence on September 11, 2020.
Lori was the daughter of William Daniel and Deborah Coleman Bentley. She was a member of Friendly Baptist Church in Bethlehem. She loved to sew, collect little things and bibs. It is a well known fact that she loved her dogs.
Lori has a son to share and cherish the memories of her, Brent Lowman.
A private family service for Lori will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.