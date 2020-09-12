Melba Fuller St. Clair, 84, of Taylorsville, went home to be with her Lord on September 12, 2020. She passed away at home after a long illness.

She was a member at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, where she served as a Sunday school teacher and started the reach out group. She was an avid cook, baker, and loved anything with flowers and gardening. Melba served as a caregiver and worked in the furniture business. She was a cancer survivor of 22 years and participated in Relay for Life for many years. Melba was born to the late Thurman and Ida Gantt Fuller.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Russell Ned St.Clair; many siblings, Nelta, Thomas, Russell, Nealand, Charles, Audrey, and Reba; and a father and mother-in-law, Eugene and Pauline St. Clair.

Those left to cherish her memory include two daughters, Jan Hodge (Jerry) and Dawn St. Clair; grandchildren, Kris Payne and girlfriend Katrina Brown, and Dustin Payne (Kayla); great-grandchild, Kashtyn Rae Payne; a brother, Lee Fuller; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jim and Jean St. Clair; special nephews, David Robinette and Lisa, and Thurman Fuller and Sarah; and special friends, Libby Wike, Judy Deal, Barbara Wike, Lori Houston, Milledean Miller, Virginia Deal, Robert Gragg, Wanda Pennell, and Gladys Sharpe. A special thanks to all the family and friends that made her life so special.

Mrs. St. Clair will have a graveside service Saturday September 19, 2020, at 3 p.m., at Mt. Olive Baptist Church.

Memorials may be sent to Iredell Hospice and Palliative Care at 2347 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

