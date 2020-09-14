Karen Arndt McClure, 64, of Taylorsville, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Catawba Valley Medical Center following a brief illness.

Karen was born July 22, 1956, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late George Arndt and Elizabeth Kirkpatrick Arndt.

Earlier in life, Karen was a teacher, but later, after children, she was a homemaker. She was a member of Alexander County Crime Stoppers and Meals On Wheels. She was a great mother and she always thought about other people. She loved her dogs, horses, flowers, and all of God’s creations. She enjoyed feeding friends and neighbors on her porch. She enjoyed her job at Habitat for Humanity, and she was always willing to give back to the community.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her daughter, Megan McClure of Lexington, Kentucky; her son, Tyler McClure of Durham; her sister, Tamra Arndt of Taylorsville; and her beloved dogs and horses.

A private service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Alexander County Habitat for Humanity, PO Box 565, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or Alexander County Crime Stoppers, 91 Commercial Park, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

