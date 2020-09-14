Muriel “Memaw” Hope Yancey Jenkins, 90, of Stony Point, passed away in her home on Monday, September 14, 2020 after an extended illness.

She was born in Catawba County on Tuesday, November 5, 1929, the daughter of the late Mr. Scott Yancey and Mrs. Juanita Bolden Yancey Hughes.

Muriel was a 1950 graduate of Davis Hospital School of Nursing. She worked at the profession she loved for 45 years at various hospitals including: Davis Hospital, Valdese General Hospital in Rutherford College, Alexander County Hospital, and Catawba Memorial Hospital. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, homemaker, and faithful member of New Sterling ARP Church, where she taught Sunday School and made Communion Bread for 30 years.

In addition to her parents, Muriel was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Lynn Edward Jenkins; a grandson, Cody Lynn Hairyes; and a sister, Joyce Lynn Todd.

Muriel is survived by three daughters, Delinda J. Mauney (Bill), Scotti J. McCulloch, and Michelle J. Hairyes (Richard), all of Stony Point; six grandchildren, Taryn Setzer (Brian), Clifton Mauney (Shannah), Brent Mauney, Dylan McElfresh, Garrett Deal, and Mara Hairyes; five great-grandchildren, Brax and Logan Setzer, Lily and Lathan McElfresh, and Lincoln Mauney; and a nephew, Edward Todd of Wendell.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 18, 2020 at New Sterling ARP Church Cemetery. Dr. Tim Watson will officiate. The body will lie in state from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Chapman Funeral Home.

Pallbearers include: Bill Mauney, Richard Hairyes, Clifton Mauney, Brent Mauney, Garrett Deal, and Brian Setzer.

Memorials may be given to New Sterling ARP Church, 580 New Sterling Church Road, Stony Point, NC 28678; or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd, Newton, NC 28658.

