HELP WANTED

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

OVER-THE-ROAD TRUCK DRIVER WANTED – Class A CDL with 2 years experience & clean driving record. Starting pay $0.43 per mile. Submit resumes to [email protected] or call 980-202-9594 for more information.

DIESEL MECHANIC NEEDED – Looking for a full time Diesel truck and trailer mechanic. Need to have CDL license to test drive trucks. Need to have knowledge of air brake systems. Must have verifiable experience. Pay will be based on qualifications. Health insurance is available. Call 828-639-9560 or 828-228-2164.

NEEDED vinyl siding installers and cut man for vinyl siding, no brake experience required, ride provided from Taylorsville. Call 758-0694, leave message, I will return your call.

LOCAL OFFICE in Taylorsville looking for assistance on mailings on Microsoft Word. Call 828-850-3308.