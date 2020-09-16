Roger Lee Hubbard, 63, of Taylorsville, passed away on September 16, 2020 at Catawba Valley Memorial Center.

Roger was the son of the late Johnny and Betty Louise Childers Hubbard. Roger was a member of Little River Baptist Church and will be remembered for selling produce at his stand. He enjoyed racing go-carts with his son, Noah.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two infant sisters.

Those left to cherish the memories of Roger include his wife of 28 years, Sherry Ann Fox Hubbard; daughter, Deidra Hubbard; son, Noah Hubbard; brother, Randy Hubbard; grandson, Sully Young; and a number of nieces, nephews, and special friends.

A graveside service for Mr. Hubbard will be conducted at Liledoun Baptist Church Cemetery on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Rev. Bill Orren and Rev. Jason Payne will officiate.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

