Fire claims Bethlehem home Sept. 16

A large home in Bethlehem was gutted by fire on Wednesday afternoon, September 16, 2020.

Alexander County Fire Marshal Mark Earle stated the fire was located at 45 Alexander Point Drive, in the Oliver’s Landing subdivision. Bethlehem, Ellendale, Hickory Engine 6, and Wittenburg fire departments responded, along with Alexander EMS, Alexander Fire Marshal’s Office, Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, and the Office of the State Fire Marshal. Crews were on the scene from 5:20 p.m. until about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The house was a total loss, Earle said, with $400,000 in damages. Also, the house was sold with closing date of Tuesday, September 15.

Earle said the cause of the fire at this time is undetermined and is still under investigation.