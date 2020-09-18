About 18,000 gallons of wastewater overflows Town sewer

Notice from the Town of Taylorsville

Notification of Discharge of Untreated Wastewater

General Statute 143-215.1C requires that the owner or operator of any wastewater collection or treatment works to issue a press release when an untreated wastewater discharge of 1,000 gallons or more reaches surface waters. In accordance with this regulation, the following news release has been prepared and issued to media in the affected county(ies):

The Town of Taylorsville experienced a discharge of untreated wastewater:

Date: Thursday, September 17th, 2020.

Sewer System Overflow Event #: 5

Location: Paul Payne Pump Station.

Creek, River or Tributary: Glade Creek.

River Basin: Catawba River Basin.

Estimated Gallons: 18,000 Gallons.

NCDEQ Notified On: 9-17-2020.

For further information, please contact City Manager David Odom at 828-632-2218.

NOTICE OF DISCHARGE OF UNTREATED SEWAGE