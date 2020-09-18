About 18,000 gallons of wastewater overflows Town sewer
Notice from the Town of Taylorsville
Notification of Discharge of Untreated Wastewater
General Statute 143-215.1C requires that the owner or operator of any wastewater collection or treatment works to issue a press release when an untreated wastewater discharge of 1,000 gallons or more reaches surface waters. In accordance with this regulation, the following news release has been prepared and issued to media in the affected county(ies):
The Town of Taylorsville experienced a discharge of untreated wastewater:
Date: Thursday, September 17th, 2020.
Sewer System Overflow Event #: 5
Location: Paul Payne Pump Station.
Creek, River or Tributary: Glade Creek.
River Basin: Catawba River Basin.
Estimated Gallons: 18,000 Gallons.
NCDEQ Notified On: 9-17-2020.
For further information, please contact City Manager David Odom at 828-632-2218.
